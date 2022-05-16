Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.