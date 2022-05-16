Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of OR opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

