Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 16th (ACM, ADDYY, BAND, BHOOY, BNOX, CIX, CIXX, CME, CNO, DCOM)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 16th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a hold rating. They currently have C$19.00 target price on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s first-quarter earnings miss estimates. The company's revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower general account assets. Lower ROE implies the inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. A weak balance sheet, indicated by unrestricted cash and cash equivalents remaining considerably lower than investment borrowings, remains a concern. The company expects the free cash flow to decline in 2022 from the 2021 level due to lower returns from alternative investments and capital exhaustion due to the new business. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. It invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enhance lead productivity.”

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $34.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ first-quarter earnings were lower than expected. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather conditions. PAA’s operating expenses might increase to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures. Excess pipeline capacity in some regions might lower the demand for its midstream services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, PAA will benefit from Permian operation, cost-saving initiatives, JV and assets divestiture that will support operations over the long term. The firm’s strong cash flow will help it to strengthen the balance sheet. Expansion of existing pipelines and the addition of new pipeline projects in key regions are expected to drive its operations. Also, the firm has sufficient liquidity to meet obligations”

Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

SEB (OTC:SEBYF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is likely to continue as the company continues to be hurt by the pandemic. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company noted that the Omicron variant continues to have a severe impact in the second quarter. Economically important regions like Shanghai, Tianjin, Jilin, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou have been affected by the Omicron variant. Not only store operations but delivery and supply chain have been hurt by the ever-changing restrictions. In first-quarter 2022, same-store sales dropped 8% year over year. The dismal performance continued in April (preliminary) as same-store sales decreased more than 20% year over year.”

