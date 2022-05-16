Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 16th (AAL, ABF, ADI, ALB, ALXO, ANTO, ASC, BALL, BEZ, BHP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 16th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,850 ($22.81) price target on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.09) target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a C$3,000.00 price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.32) target price on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 880 ($10.85) target price on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 730 ($9.00) price target on the stock.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.47) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on the stock.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $1,700.00 target price on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) target price on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 4,800 ($59.18) target price on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price target on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 142 ($1.75) price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $12.30 target price on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

Vast Resources (LON:VAST) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on the stock.

