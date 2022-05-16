Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.70% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.58.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$13.69 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.72.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

