ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

NYSE ESE opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

