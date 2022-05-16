ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.