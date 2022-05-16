ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 2,771,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,500.3 days.

ESRCF stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. ESR Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

