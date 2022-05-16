ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

