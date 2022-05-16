ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESS Tech.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17).
Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $28.92.
In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ESS Tech (Get Rating)
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
