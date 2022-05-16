Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

EPRT stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

