Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 107,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 157,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

