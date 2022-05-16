EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDRY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EuroDry by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDRY opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

