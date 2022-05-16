Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

EVBG stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

