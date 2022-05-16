Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $40.73 on Monday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

