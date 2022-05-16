Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,279. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 140.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Evergy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

