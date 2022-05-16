Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.75.

ES stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $89.39. 33,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,775. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

