EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. EVgo has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

