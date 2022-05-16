Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Neutral

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on adidas from €255.00 ($268.42) to €235.00 ($247.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

