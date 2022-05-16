Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.95.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.93 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

