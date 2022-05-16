Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Exelon has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

