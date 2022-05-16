Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS EXEO opened at $0.16 on Monday. Exeo Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Get Exeo Entertainment alerts:

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.