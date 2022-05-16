Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS EXEO opened at $0.16 on Monday. Exeo Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
