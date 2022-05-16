Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($50.55) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.79) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,206.57 ($39.53).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,650 ($32.67) on Monday. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,528 ($31.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The company has a market capitalization of £24.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,840.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,119.76.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

