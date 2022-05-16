Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Expro Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Expro Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,884. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

