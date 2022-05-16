EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 240,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EZGO Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

