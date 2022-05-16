F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

