Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of FDVRF opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Facedrive has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $14.70.
About Facedrive (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Facedrive (FDVRF)
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.