Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Million

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $12.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $175.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.50 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 2.34. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 626,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

