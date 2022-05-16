Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE SFUN opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Fang has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fang by 2,758,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fang by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

