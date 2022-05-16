Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.99. 5,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

