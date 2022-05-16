FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.10.
Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $211.29 on Monday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
