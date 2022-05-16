FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 36,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $211.29 on Monday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.