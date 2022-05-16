Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 149.63 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of £880.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.25. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.38.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

