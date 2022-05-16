FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIGS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. FIGS has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $56,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

