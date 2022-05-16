FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by FIG Partners

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at FIG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. FIG Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $9.64 on Monday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,730,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FIGS by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

