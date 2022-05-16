FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 726,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 419,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.