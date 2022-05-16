FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIGS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FIG Partners cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33. FIGS has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
