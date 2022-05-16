FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIGS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FIG Partners cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33. FIGS has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

