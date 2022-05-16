Financial Analysis: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Enstar Group alerts:

72.1% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enstar Group and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $789.00 million 5.27 $473.00 million ($5.26) -43.59 MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion N/A $1.36 billion $1.61 9.19

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enstar Group. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enstar Group and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group N/A 2.55% 0.61% MS&AD Insurance Group 4.22% 9.29% 1.24%

Volatility & Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Enstar Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantee, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance services; and risk management and nursing care services. In addition, the company offers credit guarantee, and personal loan services; weather derivatives services; and roadside and home assistance services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.