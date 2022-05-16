Financial Comparison: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) & FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and FirstGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.88 -$46.14 million N/A N/A FirstGroup $8.96 billion 0.12 $102.57 million N/A N/A

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk & Volatility

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and FirstGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstGroup 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -1.22% -4.72% -1.75% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FirstGroup beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About FirstGroup (Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also provides charter hire services for school and non-school activities. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in the United States and Canada through a network of 14,200 vehicles. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services to approximately 2,300 destinations through a fleet of 1,400 vehicles. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,200 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides intercity, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; a passenger rail service; and hull trains and trams. FirstGroup plc was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

