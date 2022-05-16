Financial Review: Astra Space (ASTR) vs. Its Rivals

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Astra Space to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Astra Space and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 198 1026 1720 44 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 39.23%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s competitors have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.45 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 18.61

Astra Space’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.50% -105.26% -7.14%

Summary

Astra Space competitors beat Astra Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

