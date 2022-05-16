Financial Review: Oatly Group (OTLY) and Its Peers

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oatly Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Oatly Group alerts:

21.1% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55 Oatly Group Competitors 421 1379 1372 33 2.32

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of 14.37, suggesting a potential upside of 287.35%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 26.33%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $643.19 million -$212.39 million -8.07 Oatly Group Competitors $8.37 billion $1.19 billion 5.16

Oatly Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group. Oatly Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -39.96% -20.87% -16.55% Oatly Group Competitors -8.95% -5.64% -1.43%

Summary

Oatly Group rivals beat Oatly Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.