Financial Review: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) versus Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ozon and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 2 0 2.67 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.28%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -31.85% -108.27% -27.28% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ozon and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million N/A N/A Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Ozon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers, and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

