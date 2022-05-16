Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Alistair Cowden Purchases 95,531 Shares

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Alistair Cowden purchased 95,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,487.94 ($56,588.85).

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Firefinch Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 100 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company also holds interests in the Massigui and Dankassa gold projects located in southern Mali.

