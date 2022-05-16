Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

FC traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.71 and a 12 month high of C$15.84. The firm has a market cap of C$442.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total value of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

