Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.14. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.71 and a 52-week high of C$15.84.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total transaction of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

