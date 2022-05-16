First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

First Advantage stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

