First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.35 Million

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to post sales of $106.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.55 million to $107.26 million. First Busey reported sales of $97.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $430.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.35 million to $434.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $458.93 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $469.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Busey by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Busey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

