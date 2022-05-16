First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will report $135.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.70 million and the highest is $137.00 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $541.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $548.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $588.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $40.89 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

