First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of FR opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

