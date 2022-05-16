First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -300,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.