First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

First National has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $125 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. First National has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First National by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

