First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 59.3% in April

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,061 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

FAM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 8,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

